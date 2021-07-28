Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,109,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after acquiring an additional 177,052 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,603,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,192,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

