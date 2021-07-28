Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Down to $8.92

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 314,600 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,109,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 177,052 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,603,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

