Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

