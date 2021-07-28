TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$119.91.

TSE:TFII opened at C$140.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$53.08 and a 1 year high of C$145.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$2,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,670,408. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 over the last quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

