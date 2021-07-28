THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Up 291.7% in July

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 291.7% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of THCBF stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10. THC Biomed Intl has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. The company conducts research and development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. It also offers cannabis beverage under the THC KISS brand name, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

