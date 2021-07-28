The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Aaron’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE AAN traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 653,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.