The Allstate (ALL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Allstate to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

