The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of The Andersons worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 336,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Andersons by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Andersons by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Andersons by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

ANDE stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $863.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.