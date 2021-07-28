The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 155.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,701,054 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

