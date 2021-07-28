The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on August 24th

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NTB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 114,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

