The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on August 24th

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.
Shares of NTB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 114,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.36.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.
