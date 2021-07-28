The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.95). The Boeing reported earnings of ($4.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.26.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 202.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 30,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 25,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $10.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.89.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

