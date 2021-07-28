The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Earnings Results

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 121,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

