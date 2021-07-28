The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 180.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FBMS opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $788.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBMS. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

