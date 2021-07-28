The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 187.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,349 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

