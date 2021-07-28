The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $2.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gaotu Techedu presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

GOTU opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $736.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -1.21. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

