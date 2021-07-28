The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

NYSE THG traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,165. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

