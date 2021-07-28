The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.86. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

