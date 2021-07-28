The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $22,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

