The Macerich (MAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect The Macerich to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The Macerich has set its FY21 guidance at $1.77-1.97 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.770-1.970 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Macerich to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

