The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 698 ($9.12).

SGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report on Monday, May 17th.

SGE traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 702.60 ($9.18). The company had a trading volume of 524,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 678.94. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 33.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

