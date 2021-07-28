The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHW stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,214. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $207.19 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

