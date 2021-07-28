The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 417,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after acquiring an additional 493,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Western Union by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,502,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,590 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Western Union by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

