Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 3,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 347,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $862.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

