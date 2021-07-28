ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ THMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. ThermoGenesis has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

