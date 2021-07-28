Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 7,121 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

