Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 404 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kennametal were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $210,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

KMT stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 293.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

