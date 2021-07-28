Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 953,510 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Private Financial worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

