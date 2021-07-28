Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $855,000 Holdings in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,568 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.70% of GEE Group worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOB. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 4,399.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. GEE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

