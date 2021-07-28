Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $937,000 Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Beverage were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

