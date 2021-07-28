Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $841,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,053 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BZH shares. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BZH opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $545.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

