Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,745,000 after buying an additional 3,153,304 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 249,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CCU stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $21.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

