Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 1,180.0% in July

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tower One Wireless stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

