Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 1,180.0% in July

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Tower One Wireless stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile
