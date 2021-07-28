TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $374.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

