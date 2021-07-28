TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,847 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

