TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,913 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $114.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

