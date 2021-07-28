TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $231.49 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.99.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

