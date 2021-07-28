TownSquare Capital LLC Has $777,000 Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%.

