TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,431 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at $3,412,759,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,605,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.