TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

ROLL opened at $231.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.99. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

