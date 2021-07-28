TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 82.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,648 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 75,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

