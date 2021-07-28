TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 11,541 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,098,000 after acquiring an additional 608,344 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,043,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,667,000 after acquiring an additional 253,156 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66.

