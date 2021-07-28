TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $964,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,418,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 236,273 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

