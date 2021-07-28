TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 2,308 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

