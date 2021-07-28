TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 2,308 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $15,951,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

NYSE:D opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.