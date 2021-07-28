Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.04.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
