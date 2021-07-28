TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $648.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 240.19, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $421.47 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

