TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $796.12 million, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.00. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

