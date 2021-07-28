Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TGS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $677.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.