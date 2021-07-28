TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

