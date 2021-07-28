TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Truist

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,134,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 372,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after purchasing an additional 255,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

